Annie Allen, manager of The Cranny, tears up as she reads names of Texans who lost their lives last year to domestic violence at an annual candlelight vigil bring awareness to the situation Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Seguin.
Members of the American Legion Post 245 Riders read the names of domestic violence victims who lost their lives this past year during a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 on the Guadalupe County Courthouse steps.
Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke (right) reads names of Texans who died last year as a result of domestic violence as Seguin Police Chief Jason Brady awaits his chance to do the same Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, during an annual domestic violence candlelight vigil in Seguin.
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center Chaplain Tom Jones addresses a crowd during the Guadalupe Valley Family Violence Shelter's annual candlelight vigil bringing awareness to domesti violence Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at the Gaudalupe County Courthouse in Seguin.
Guadalupe County Attorney's Office Victim Assistance Coordinator Anna Trujillo (from left) looks on as Jennifer Fernandez, Guadalupe Valley Family Violence Shelter executive director, reads names of Texans who died as a result of famiy violence during a candlelight vigil Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Seguin.
Guadalupe County Sheriff's Investigator Elaine Reimers reads the names of domestic violence victims who lost their this past year during a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 on the Guadalupe County Courthouse steps.
Purple lights wrapped on a pole at Central Park help raise awareness for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month as community members participate in the Guadalupe Valley Family Violence Shelter's annual Light in the Darkness candlelight vigil Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at the Gaudalupe County Courthouse in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Since Rosalinda “Rosie” Alonzo Matthews died in 2011 at her husband’s hands, family members have tried to maintain her memory in different ways.
They continued their efforts Tuesday night as they gathered with dozens of other community members to honor victims and survivors of domestic violence at the Guadalupe Valley Family Violence Shelter’s annual Light in the Darkness candlelight vigil at the Guadalupe County Courthouse steps.
