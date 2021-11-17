Seguin, TX (78155)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 84F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming N and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.