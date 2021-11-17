'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Seguin Police Officers Dustin Kincade and Sarah Wallace wave and talk to music star and television host Kelly Clarkson on her television show "The Kelly Clarkson Show." The officers and department were recognized by the music star for their kindness in the community.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

An act of kindness by the Seguin Police Department earned recent accolades from a top musician and television host.

Seguin Police Officers Dustin Kincade and Sarah Wallace were featured on Kelly Clarkson’s daytime talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show” for helping a Seguin resident with donations of food and a refrigerator. In turn, Clarkson aided the department’s cause with a $1,000 donation to the woman.

Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .

