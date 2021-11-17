If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Seguin Police Officers Dustin Kincade and Sarah Wallace wave and talk to music star and television host Kelly Clarkson on her television show "The Kelly Clarkson Show." The officers and department were recognized by the music star for their kindness in the community.
An act of kindness by the Seguin Police Department earned recent accolades from a top musician and television host.
Seguin Police Officers Dustin Kincade and Sarah Wallace were featured on Kelly Clarkson’s daytime talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show” for helping a Seguin resident with donations of food and a refrigerator. In turn, Clarkson aided the department’s cause with a $1,000 donation to the woman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.