Police lights

Police car on the street at night

 Chalabala - stock.adobe.com

While remarking that no apparent threat to the community exists, police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a home Friday morning.

Concerned family members had police check out the home in the 4300 block of Golden Oak a day earlier, but it wasn’t until a neighbor gained access to the residence that authorities learned of the deceased pair, the Schertz Police Department said in a news release Friday morning.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.