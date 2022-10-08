If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
While remarking that no apparent threat to the community exists, police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a home Friday morning.
Concerned family members had police check out the home in the 4300 block of Golden Oak a day earlier, but it wasn’t until a neighbor gained access to the residence that authorities learned of the deceased pair, the Schertz Police Department said in a news release Friday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.