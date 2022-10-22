Mask order
File photo

Healthcare providers, patients, guests and others are all smiles these days at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.

And others are better able to notice those smiles thanks to recent rule changes at the city/county-owned healthcare facility. As of Oct. 14, hospital leadership ended rules for universal mandatory mask wearing, Public Information Officer Elizabeth McCown said.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

