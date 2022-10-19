If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Seguin Firefighter Josh Guerrero gives a young girl a hand with holding a fire hose and putting out the faux flames during the Seguin Fire Department's open house on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Central Fire Station.
Children explored fire trucks and ambulances, learned how to use a fire extinguisher and a fire hose, taught how to prevent fires at the Seguin Fire Department’s Open House on Saturday at Central Fire Station.
Firefighters visited with children and parents as they meandered around the fire house. Firefighters and fire administration staff had various activities for the children to help teach them fire prevention and safety including using laser fire extinguisher equipment for practice learning how to use a fire extinguisher.
Community learns fire prevention, safety at Seguin Fire Department open house
Seguin Fire Apparatus Operator Daniel Rodriguez helps a young girl out of the ladder truck after she explored the vehicle during the Seguin Fire Department's Open House on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Central Fire Station.
Seguin Fire Lt. Victor Morgan shows a young girl how to use a fire extinguisher using laser fire extinguisher equipment during the Seguin Fire Department's open house on Oct. 15, 2022 at Central Fire Station.
Seguin Fire Lt. Victor Morgan shows a father and son how to use a fire extinguisher using laser fire extinguisher equipment during the Seguin Fire Department's open house on Oct. 15, 2022 at Central Fire Station.
A group of children sit on the front of a fire truck and pose for a photo as they get an inside look at the Seguin Fire Department during an open house on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Central Fire Station.
Seguin Firefighter Ryan McFalls gives a young boy a hand with holding a fire hose and putting out the faux flames during the Seguin Fire Department's open house on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Central Fire Station.
Seguin Fire Apparatus Operator Daniel Rodriguez helps a young girl out of the ladder truck after she explored the vehicle during the Seguin Fire Department's Open House on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Central Fire Station.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Seguin Fire Lt. Victor Morgan shows a young girl how to use a fire extinguisher using laser fire extinguisher equipment during the Seguin Fire Department's open house on Oct. 15, 2022 at Central Fire Station.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Seguin Fire Chief Dale Skinner demonstrates how to put out a fire during the open house event on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Central Fire Station.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Seguin Fire Capt. Jack Bradford makes snow cones for guests during the Seguin Fire Department's Open House on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Central Fire Station.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Sparky the fire dog demonstrates how to put out a fire during the Seguin Fire Department's open house on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Central Fire Station.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Sparky the fire dog gives out high fives during the Seguin Fire Department's open house on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Central Fire Station.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Children explore the Seguin Fire Department's antique fire truck during an open house on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Central Fire Station.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Seguin Firefighter Ryan McFalls gives a young boy a hand with holding a fire hose and putting out the faux flames during the Seguin Fire Department's open house on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Central Fire Station.
