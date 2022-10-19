Community learns fire prevention, safety at Seguin Fire Department open house

Seguin Firefighter Josh Guerrero gives a young girl a hand with holding a fire hose and putting out the faux flames during the Seguin Fire Department's open house on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Central Fire Station.

 Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette

Children explored fire trucks and ambulances, learned how to use a fire extinguisher and a fire hose, taught how to prevent fires at the Seguin Fire Department’s Open House on Saturday at Central Fire Station.

Firefighters visited with children and parents as they meandered around the fire house. Firefighters and fire administration staff had various activities for the children to help teach them fire prevention and safety including using laser fire extinguisher equipment for practice learning how to use a fire extinguisher.

