Members of Team Kelly, very close friends of cancer patient Kelly Valentine of New Braunfels, do laps to help raise money Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, during Relay for Life Guadalupe County's event at Starcke Park in Seguin.
Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen addresses Relay for Life Guadalupe County lead Misti Abrameit-Guenther and Relay participants Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, during the nonprofit group's annual event at Starcke Park in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Still in the midst of a fight for her life, New Braunfels resident Kelly Valentine took time Saturday to help benefit the struggle against a terrible menace that affects so many people across the globe.
Valentine took part in Relay for Life of Guadalupe County’s annual walk to raise money benefiting the American Cancer Society, cancer research and more.
