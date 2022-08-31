Craig Isom

A minor traffic violation on Interstate 10 in Guadalupe County last week led to a traffic stop and a Houston man’s arrest in connection with human smuggling.

On Thursday, Aug. 25, investigators found stowed in the rear of a rented recreational vehicle 14 adult refugees and an 11-year-old child after a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-10 near the State Highway 130 interchange, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Javier Luna said.

