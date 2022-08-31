If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
A minor traffic violation on Interstate 10 in Guadalupe County last week led to a traffic stop and a Houston man’s arrest in connection with human smuggling.
On Thursday, Aug. 25, investigators found stowed in the rear of a rented recreational vehicle 14 adult refugees and an 11-year-old child after a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-10 near the State Highway 130 interchange, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Javier Luna said.
