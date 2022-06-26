If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Guadalupe Regional Medical Group Chief Executive Officer Tasha Montez cuts the ribbon officially opening Guadalupe Regional Medical Center's newest medical office building the Willow, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center Chief Operating Officer Sheri WIlliams and Guadalupe Regional Medical Foudnation Board Treasure Dr. James Lee welcome the guests to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center's newest medical office building, The Willow, on Wednesday.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Community members get a first look at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center's newest medical office building, the Willow.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
The Willow houses numerous exam rooms for doctors to see patients.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Chairs of varying heights and tables fill the second floor waiting room of the Willow medical office building at 105 Medical Drive off U.S Highway 90 Alternate.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center opens the Willow medical office building to give local physicians a new place to work.
