A group of special friends dropped off special treats Monday for members of the Seguin Police Department.
A pair of parents and a pair of young adults associated with Special Kids with Special Needs delivered cake, pastries, car air fresheners and promises to bring more a day later just to say thank you, said Laura Schmidt, a parent in the group.
