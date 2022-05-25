Special Delivery

Members from Special Kids with Special Needs visit the Seguin Police Department and present goodies for the department to Seguin Police Officer Ricky Zapata on Monday, May 23, 2022 in Seguin.

 Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette

A group of special friends dropped off special treats Monday for members of the Seguin Police Department.

A pair of parents and a pair of young adults associated with Special Kids with Special Needs delivered cake, pastries, car air fresheners and promises to bring more a day later just to say thank you, said Laura Schmidt, a parent in the group.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

