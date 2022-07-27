If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Precious Life Services team poses for a photo at NAMI's Festival of Life on Saturday, May 14, 2022. The team is preparing for the return of Day of Hope and Community Day set for 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 30 at the Seguin Public Library.
An event makes its return this weekend after a two year layoff to inform the community that hope remains.
Since about 2015 and until 2019, the Precious Life Services Day of Hope Community Day has let people in this community know different entities and organizations are here to help, Precious Life Vice President Laraine Turner said. Limitations on crowds and caution against spreading COVID-19 paused the event for 2020 and 2021, but it’s back this year, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.