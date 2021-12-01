If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Guadalupe County Sheriff's Sgt. Thomas Jones rounds third base as Seguin Police Cpl. John Crady catches a throw while looking toward home plate during the annual Battle of the Badge softball exhibition game on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at the Seguin 4 Plex.
A softball diamond will transform into a battlefield as Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies and Seguin police officers take the field for a good cause.
With bragging rights on the line, the two departments will step up to the plate during the Battle of the Badge exhibition game Blue Santa Softball Tournament hosted by Blue Line Softball team at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 at the Seguin 4 Plex, 833 Nelda St.
