Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office investigators took a metal detector and other tools and combed through a murder suspect’s property days after he allegedly shot and killed his next door neighbors.
Brian Everett Day, 44, told detectives that his next-door neighbor fired a shot at him as he approached their shared fence line before Day returned fire killing Jenita and Thomas Holland. Sheriff’s deputies looking into the killing only focused a search for physical evidence in one area and not on both families’ properties, Sheriff’s Investigator Sgt. Robert Murphy testified Monday as Day’s capital murder trial continued.
