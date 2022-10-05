Fund for Veterans' Assistance

Veterans Resource Coordinator Kenneth Loy is presented a check for $150,000 from the Fund for Veteran’s America.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

Area veterans sealed a win recently when a regional nonprofit agency secured grant funding that help former and current service men and women who live here.

The Fund for Veterans’ Assistance recently announced that Community Council of South Central Texas is its 2022-2023 recipient of a $150,000 grant. The general assistance grant will go the council’s Veterans’ Financial Assistance Program, said Bobby Deike, Community Council of South Central Texas executive director.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.