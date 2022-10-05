If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Area veterans sealed a win recently when a regional nonprofit agency secured grant funding that help former and current service men and women who live here.
The Fund for Veterans’ Assistance recently announced that Community Council of South Central Texas is its 2022-2023 recipient of a $150,000 grant. The general assistance grant will go the council’s Veterans’ Financial Assistance Program, said Bobby Deike, Community Council of South Central Texas executive director.
