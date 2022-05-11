Texas Department of Public Safety

Tragedy struck Saturday when two people were killed in a head-on collision on a Guadalupe County road.

A man and a woman from Austin died in the wreck on State Highway 123 South south of Elm Creek Road that sent four others to an area hospital, including an 8-year-old boy and an adult who were initially in critical condition but upgraded by Monday, said Sgt. Kenny Mata of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.