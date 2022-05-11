If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Tragedy struck Saturday when two people were killed in a head-on collision on a Guadalupe County road.
A man and a woman from Austin died in the wreck on State Highway 123 South south of Elm Creek Road that sent four others to an area hospital, including an 8-year-old boy and an adult who were initially in critical condition but upgraded by Monday, said Sgt. Kenny Mata of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
