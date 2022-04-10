If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Members of the new Guadalupe County Fire Rescue team admire the Squad 71, one of the Dodge 5500 trucks outfitted to carry up to 400 gallons of water and other supplies to help with countywide emergencies.
Guadalupe County Precinct 2 Commissioner Drew Engelke (from left), poses outside the Guadalupe County Fire Rescue headquarters with county employees and others including Michael Castillo of the Road and Bridge Department; Gannon Thompson of the Road and Bridge Department; Fire Rescue Chief Heath Lipke; Assistant Fire Marshal Bryce Houlton; Fire Rescue Lt. Michael Calandra; Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder; Fire Rescue fireifhgters/EMTs Gabriel Guerrero, Aiden Robinson, Joshua Cote, and Robert Vasquez; and County Judge Kyle Kutscher.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
As the population continues to grow in Guadalupe County, local leaders began to notice a strain on emergency services responses and decided to do something about it.
Most of the volunteer fire departments in unincorporated areas of the county in recent years have responded to an average of 500 calls per year. After much debate, the Guadalupe County Commissioners Court created a team to help out whenever and wherever possible.
