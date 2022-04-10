As the population continues to grow in Guadalupe County, local leaders began to notice a strain on emergency services responses and decided to do something about it.

Most of the volunteer fire departments in unincorporated areas of the county in recent years have responded to an average of 500 calls per year. After much debate, the Guadalupe County Commissioners Court created a team to help out whenever and wherever possible.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

