If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Former long-time Guadalupe Regional Medical Center nurse and former Seguin mayor, Betty Ann Matthies poses for a photo with the first recipient of the Betty Ann Matthies Scholarship winner Tanner Penshorn on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.
After devoting her life to the Seguin and Guadalupe County communities and their healthcare, a local native was honored Monday with the inaugural presentation of a healthcare scholarship in her name.
The Guadalupe Regional Medical Foundation on Monday afternoon gave out the first Betty Ann Matthies Scholarship to a Guadalupe Regional Medical Center employee seeking to further his education in the field. Matthies attended the presentation at a foundation board meeting and said she was humbled by the honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.