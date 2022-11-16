New Braunfels eatery destroyed in overnight blaze, deemed total loss
- Theresa Davis The Herald-Zeitung
A fire on Monday night reduced the Cancun Mexican Restaurant in New Braunfels to charred rubble.
New Braunfels fire crews responded to a structure fire at the South Seguin Avenue building at about 11:30 p.m.
New Braunfels Fire Department spokesperson David Ferguson said that the roof collapsed during the fire, making the structure unstable.
“They finished putting out the majority of the fire but there’s still smoldering hot pockets,” he said.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Crews closed part of South Seguin Avenue during the suppression work.
“There was no damage to surrounding buildings, and it was contained to that one site,” Ferguson said. “I would say that the site is a complete loss.”
The blaze marks the second restaurant fire in New Braunfels in the last three weeks. The Old River City Café burned down in late October. Investigators determined that fire started in the kitchen, but concluded that the fire was not suspicious.
