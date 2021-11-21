If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Mariachi vocalists and Seguin High School junior Taytum Rangel has vied for a chance to compete at the national level for the past three years. And on Dec. 4, she’ll get her chance as she takes the stage in San Antonio at the Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza’s vocalist competition.
“It is just really surprising,” she said. “Every year, I have tried out for Mariachi Vargas to be a finalist. My freshman year, I didn’t make it. M sophomore year, I didn’t make it and, finally my junior year, I did make it. My mom told me speak it into existence, because is going to happen and it just happened.”
