Christina Hernandez and Keila Hernandez are ready to take their next journeys in life as neighbors and homeowners.

The women, who are not related, are the newest Habitat For Humanity homeowners. The local organization recently celebrated the completion of both Christina’s and Keila’s homes during a dual home dedication ceremony. The new neighbors worked side-by-side on each other’s houses for the past couple of months, not only creating their homes but building their friendship, Guadalupe Valley Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Madeline Zwicke Dalman said.

Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .

