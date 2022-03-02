If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Christina Hernandez wipes away tears of joy as she thanks everyone for their help in making her dream of becoming a homeowner a reality during the Guadalupe Valley Habitat For Humanity home dedication on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
The families of Christina Hernandez (left) and Keila Hernandez (right) join celebrate the completion of their homes from Guadalupe Valley Habitat for Humanity on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Christina Hernandez and her family pose for a photo in front of their new home following the Guadalupe Valley Habitat For Humanity Home Dedication on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Keila Hernandez and her family pose for a photo in front of their new home following the Guadalupe Valley Habitat For Humanity Home Dedication on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
Christina Hernandez and Keila Hernandez are ready to take their next journeys in life as neighbors and homeowners.
The women, who are not related, are the newest Habitat For Humanity homeowners. The local organization recently celebrated the completion of both Christina’s and Keila’s homes during a dual home dedication ceremony. The new neighbors worked side-by-side on each other’s houses for the past couple of months, not only creating their homes but building their friendship, Guadalupe Valley Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Madeline Zwicke Dalman said.
