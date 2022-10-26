If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Films from across the area will take a turn on the big screen at the Palace Theatre as part of the Seguin Film and Arts Festival and The Lost River Film Fest on Saturday and Sunday.
“We’ll start the morning on Sunday with a number of short films made by Texas film makers, most of them from San Antonio, some of who I think will be in attendance for the screenings,” said Jordan Buckley, The Lost River Film Fest director. “We’re doing a number of other films, but two I think will be particularly of interest to the Seguin audience. We’re showing “You’ve Succeeded” which is about the legendary lead singer of the Royal Jesters Dimas Garza. The other film i think will be of interest is ‘Seadrift.’”
