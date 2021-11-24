If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Members of the group 2W4L take a quick photo with Seguin ISD student services cooridnator Teresa Cuevas and Student Services Director Nikki Bittings, before the crew heads out on their motorcycles to deliver boxes of food to create a Thanksgiving meal to area residents in need on Saturday, Nov. 2021.
Jessica Olalve and her children pose for a photo with the group 2W4L after they deliver a Thanksgiving meal to the family on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Members of the group 2W4L take a quick photo with Seguin ISD student services cooridnator Teresa Cuevas and Student Services Director Nikki Bittings, before the crew heads out on their motorcycles to deliver boxes of food to create a Thanksgiving meal to area residents in need on Saturday, Nov. 2021.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Members of the group 2W4L head out on their motorcycles to deliver boxes of food to create a Thanksgiving meal to area residents in need on Saturday, Nov. 2021.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
A group of friends unload the boxes of food they purchased and delivered to area families in need on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Members of 2W4L carry a box of food, a bag of potatoes and a turkey to a home for Thanksgiving on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
A caravan of four motorcycles and a pickup truck drove through Seguin on Saturday morning making several special deliveries.
At each home they visited the group handed over a frozen turkey and all of the ingredients, including a roasting pan, for the family to create a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday. The group is not an organization but a collection of friends dubbed 2W4L (2 Wheels 4 Life) that enjoy riding motorcycles and giving back to the community they live in.
