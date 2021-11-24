A caravan of four motorcycles and a pickup truck drove through Seguin on Saturday morning making several special deliveries.

At each home they visited the group handed over a frozen turkey and all of the ingredients, including a roasting pan, for the family to create a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday. The group is not an organization but a collection of friends dubbed 2W4L (2 Wheels 4 Life) that enjoy riding motorcycles and giving back to the community they live in.

Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .

