2019 Biggest Small Town Fourth of July Parade

State Rep. John Kuempel and wife Michelle cruise through town during the Biggest Small Town Fourth of July Parade on Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Seguin.

 Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette

In a rematch of the 2020 election, State Rep. John Kuempel, a Republican from Seguin, handily defeated Democratic challenger Robert Bohmfalk to retain his seat in the state House.

In what two years ago was a three-way race including Libertarian candidate Julian Mardock, Kuempel cruised Tuesday night to win reelection to the seat he has held since winning a special election in 2010 to replace his deceased father, according to unofficial vote totals for the 44th District race.

