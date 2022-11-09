If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
In a rematch of the 2020 election, State Rep. John Kuempel, a Republican from Seguin, handily defeated Democratic challenger Robert Bohmfalk to retain his seat in the state House.
In what two years ago was a three-way race including Libertarian candidate Julian Mardock, Kuempel cruised Tuesday night to win reelection to the seat he has held since winning a special election in 2010 to replace his deceased father, according to unofficial vote totals for the 44th District race.
