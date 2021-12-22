No. 11. Navarro ISD’s $130M bond passes, $30M for athletics fails

Navarro bonds

Parents, students and staff line a hallway at Navarro High School as. Principal Clay Scarborough begins a tour to show the community how desperately the district needs to pass bond elections totalling $130 million on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Geronimo.

 Dalondo Moultrie

n what turned out to be a close race in November, voters in the Navarro Independent School District supported only a portion of a $160 million bond package.

The electorate approved the district’s Proposition A to build a new high school and elementary campus, while declining Proposition B, which would have spent $30 million on a new athletic complex to bring all of the district’s athletic facilities together.

