Seguin Gazette Publisher Elizabeth Engelhardt presents a $10,000 donation from the Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation to Seguin Guadalupe County Heritage Museum on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Pictured are Engelhardt, Museum Board Member Doug Parker and museum volunteer Debbie Armstong Parker.
The Seguin Gazette presented a $10,000 donation this week to the Seguin Guadalupe County Heritage Museum, to help it further its mission of preserving and displaying Seguin and Guadalupe County’s history.
The gift came via the Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation, which allows publishers at all Southern Newspapers Inc.-owned papers to choose a local non-profit or non-profits to receive funds each year.
