A Mission man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop reportedly led deputies to the discovery of cocaine in the vehicle.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Omar Davila, 26, on Friday in the 7800 block of Interstate 10 West for allegedly driving with a kilogram of cocaine after the officers said they saw him speeding through a construction zone, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Narcotics Lt. John Flores said.
