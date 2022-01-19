If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Rev. A.J. Malone, of New St. James Baptist Church, along with the church's Praise team gets the crowd moving with uplifting music at the start of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 in Central Park.
Community members clap, dance and sing along with the New St. James Baptist Church Praise Team as they sing uplifting songs during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 in Central Park.
Texas Lutheran University professor Norm Beck and Seguin resident Lynda Redix walk together at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 in Central Park.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
The New St. James Baptist Church Praise Team gets the crowd moving with uplifting music during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 in Central Park.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Rev. A.J. Malone, of New St. James Baptist Church, along with the church's Praise team gets the crowd moving with uplifting music at the start of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 in Central Park.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Texas Lutheran University professor Norman Beck leads the crowd in prayer at the start of the Martin Luther King Jr Day celebration on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 in Central Park.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Seguin Police Chief talks to the crowd gathered in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 in Central Park.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Seguin resident Lynda Redix listens intently as Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols talks to the crowd at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 in Central Park.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
The New St. James Baptist Church Praise Team gets the crowd moving with uplifting music during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 in Central Park.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Community members clap, dance and sing along with the New St. James Baptist Church Praise Team as they sing uplifting songs during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 in Central Park.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
The New St. James Baptist Church Praise Team gets the crowd moving with uplifting music during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 in Central Park.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Jeanet Jackson, pastor of Wesley Harper United Methodist Church, gives the keynote address at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 in Central Park.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Jeanet Jackson, pastor of Wesley Harper United Methodist Church, gives the keynote address at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 in Central Park.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Community members join together in prayer at the close of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 in Central Park.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Seguin resident LaDawn Campbell hugs on her son T.J. as they pray at the close of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 in Central Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.