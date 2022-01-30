If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved last week in three separate human smuggling investigations, authorities said.
Deputies took the lead on one and made an arrest, and assisted Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on two other traffic stops law enforcement believed were related to human smuggling, GCSO Lt. Javier Luna said.
