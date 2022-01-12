A group of community nonprofit organizations received a helpful hand recently from another fellow nonprofit that sets out to do good each year.

The Seguin Area Community Foundation on Thursday, Jan. 6, presented checks to several area organizations to help them continue serving the community. Representatives of seven nonprofits received $6,500 donations each, said Kathy Nossaman, Seguin Area Community Foundation board secretary.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

