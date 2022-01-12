If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Janice Weaver and Amy Cantrell of the South Texas Pregnancy Care Center accept a donation from the board of Seguin Area Community Foundation during the foundation's ceremony at which they provided $6500 checks to seven area nonprofits.
The Seguin Area Community Foundation presents CASA - TExas with a $6,500 donation on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at El Ranchito.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
A group of community nonprofit organizations received a helpful hand recently from another fellow nonprofit that sets out to do good each year.
The Seguin Area Community Foundation on Thursday, Jan. 6, presented checks to several area organizations to help them continue serving the community. Representatives of seven nonprofits received $6,500 donations each, said Kathy Nossaman, Seguin Area Community Foundation board secretary.
