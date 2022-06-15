If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Johanna Bain Johnson talks about her life as an actor and a mom while son Jack reads and daughter Josephine dances during her autobiographical performance in “Songs and Other Important Lessons & Things.”
Josephine and Jack Johnson wrap their mom, Johanna Bain Johnson, in Christmas decor as she performs her autobiographical play "Songs and Other Important Lessons and Things."
A local actress is putting her life story under the spotlight once again at a place she calls home, the Texas Theatre stage, with her family and friends by her side.
Johanna Bain Johnson is reviving her original two-act play “Songs and 10 Important Lessons I Learned in Musical Theater School” and breathing life into the newest version “Songs and Other Important Lessons & Things,” a musical memoir.
