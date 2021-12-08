Aizar Cavazos

Having spent more than 20 years in service to his country, a Weslaco native hopes to spend at least the next two continuing that service but in a different capacity.

Retired Border Patrol supervisory agent Aizar Cavazos recently announced his intention to run for the United States House of Representatives in Texas’ District 15 on the Republican ballot. If elected, Cavazos plans to try to reduce taxes, curtail wasteful spending and tackle unemployment in the district.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

