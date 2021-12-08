If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Having spent more than 20 years in service to his country, a Weslaco native hopes to spend at least the next two continuing that service but in a different capacity.
Retired Border Patrol supervisory agent Aizar Cavazos recently announced his intention to run for the United States House of Representatives in Texas’ District 15 on the Republican ballot. If elected, Cavazos plans to try to reduce taxes, curtail wasteful spending and tackle unemployment in the district.
