Kristian Ramon, 7, rides around the Patricia King Irving Pavillion on the bicycle he won at the Badge, Bikes and Tykes event on Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Starcke Park. The annual event brings area first responders and the public together for a fun afternoon. About 160 children won a brand new bike at this year’s celebration.
Yanali Herrera, 7, gets her bicycle raffle ticket Seguin Police Telecommunications Supervisor Lauren Edwards during the Badges, Bikes and Tykes event on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Patricia King Irving Pavilion in Starcke Park. Yanali won a bike at the event. This was her first year attending.
Seguin Police Administrative Assistant Diana Nieto hands out raffle tickets to children during the Badges, Bikes and Tykes event on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Patricia King Irving Pavilion in Starcke Park.
Seguin Police Detective Sgt. Aaron Seidenberger hands Seguin Police Lt. Colby Crow a bike from the stage to line up before the first round of raffle numbers are called during the Badges, Bikes and Tykes event on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Patricia King Irving Pavilion in Starcke Park.
Seguin Police Detective Lt. Lance Wright grabs a bike off the stage to line up before the first round of raffle numbers are called during the Badges, Bikes and Tykes event on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Patricia King Irving Pavilion in Starcke Park.
Seguin police officers prepare to call out the first round of bike raffle winners at the annual Badges, Bikes and Tykes event on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Patricia King Irving Pavilion in Starcke Park.
Seguin Assistant Fire Chief Gerrick Herbert plunges to the depth of the bunk tank during the Badges, Bikes and Tykes event on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Patricia King Irving Pavilion in Starcke Park.
Seguin Police Assistant Chief Rusty Suarez helps a little boy try out a bike before the bicycle raffle starts on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Patricia King Irving Pavilion in Starcke Park.
Children try to make it over the spinning arm of the inflatable meltdown game at Badges, Bikes and Tykes event on Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Starcke Park.
Seguin Police Lt. Colby Crow hands a brand new bike to 7-year-old Yanali Hererra at Badges, Bikes and Tykes event on Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Starcke Park.
Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols plunges to the depth of the bunk tank during the Badges, Bikes and Tykes event on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Patricia King Irving Pavilion in Starcke Park.
Xymena Hernandez, 4, hangs on to the kid-sized mechanical bull during the annual Badges, Bikes and Tykes events on Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Starcke Park.
Jeremiah Carryon, 9, hangs on to the kid-sized mechanical bull during the annual Badges, Bikes and Tykes events on Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Starcke Park.
Guadalupe County SWAT Team member Seguin Police Cpl. John Crady gives out high fives to young child during the annual Badges, Bikes and Tykes events on Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Starcke Park.
Jaxon Palomares, 2 and Elijah Palomares, 3, explore the Guadalupe County SWAT vehicle during the annual Badges, Bikes and Tykes events on Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Starcke Park.
Seguin Police Lt. Marcos Martinez hands Sgt. Kado Cato a bike during the Badges, Bikes and Tykes event on Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Starcke Park.
Seguin police officers write the numbers drawn on boards for the bike raffle during the annual Badges, Bikes and Tykes events on Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Starcke Park.
