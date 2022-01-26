If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Boy Scout Jacob Luke and his mother, Jennifer Newton, present Guadalupe County Humane Society Executive Director Margrette Svartek Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 with donations of dog beds built by Luke and supplies he collected for his Eagle Scout project.
Boy Scout Jacob Luke unloads kitty half a ton of litter from the bed of a pickup truck on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 he collected for his Eagle Scout project for the Guadalupe County Humane Society.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Boy Scout Jacob Luke and his mother, Jennifer Newton, present Guadalupe County Humane Society Executive Director Margrette Svartek Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 with donations of dog beds built by Luke and supplies he collected for his Eagle Scout project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.