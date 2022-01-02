If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Estes Audiology Dr. Sara Burge begins fitting Dennis Rhodes with a new pair of hearing aids on Dec. 14, 2021 after he was selected by Estes Audiology to receive a top-of-the-line pair from their Gift of Hearing program.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Estes Audiology Dr. Sara Burge talks about how Dennis Rhodes new hearing aid works after she customizes it to his hearing needs on on Dec. 14, 2021.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Estes Audiology Dr. Sara Burge shows Dennis Rhodes how his new hearing aid works on on Dec. 14, 2021.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Dennis Rhodes watches as Estes Audiology Dr. Sara Burge shows him how to properly put on the new hearing aids he was gifted by Estes through its Gift of Hearing on Dec. 14, 2021.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Smilie resident Dennis Rhodes hugs Estes Audiology Dr. Sara Burge after he receives the Gift of Hearing hearing aids on Dec. 14, 2021.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Smilie resident Dennis Rhodes hugs Estes Audiology administrative assistant Misty Kleinschmidt after he receives the Gift of Hearing hearing aids on Dec. 14, 2021.
