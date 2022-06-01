Gracie Jiu-Jitsu

A pair of women demonstrate moves during a practice at Gracie Jiu-Jitsu. The local Jui-Jitsu academy is hosting a free self-defense seminar this weekend.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

When it comes to defending oneself, anyone can take steps and learn to do what’s necessary from a practical point of view.

Leadership at Gracie Jiu-Jitsu believe this to be true and are ready to put their money where their mouths are to prove it. The local business is hosting a self-defense seminar Saturday to show members of the community that they can practice the martial art and stay safe no matter their level of fitness or experience, lead instructor Yvonne Sifuentes said.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.