Navarro Intermediate fourth grade teacher Lori Shults and Librarian Barbara Ott-Slaven react as Reginald “Reggie” Salyer, Farmers Insurance, presents a Navarro Education Foundation award to the educators on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. The pair wrote a grant application to bring in authors to speak to the students.
Melissa Walls and Katie Clark, of Corner Post Realty, present Navarro Intermediate teachers Sandy Putnam and Nicki Helms with a Navarro Education Foundation grant on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. The teachers wrote a grant application to bring in an Earth Dome.
Former Navarro Education Foundation President Kim Mueller (center) presents Navarro Intermediate School teacher Mysti Taylor (left) with funding on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 for a grant she wrote called the Magic of Science.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
