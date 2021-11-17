If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
A casting company is looking for about 200 extras for an HBO Max series that will film in Seguin for two days in December.
Area residents are invited to submit an email to Brock Allen Casting agency for the chance to participate in a portion of a limited series HBO is filming Dec. 14 and 15, casting agent Andrew Morris said.
