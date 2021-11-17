A casting company is looking for about 200 extras for an HBO Max series that will film in Seguin for two days in December.

Area residents are invited to submit an email to Brock Allen Casting agency for the chance to participate in a portion of a limited series HBO is filming Dec. 14 and 15, casting agent Andrew Morris said.

Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .

