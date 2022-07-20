If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Robert Gray (left), Sebastopol House historic site guide, recently accepted a new piece from Paula King Harper, a fifth-generation granddaughter of the late Rev. Hiram Wilson, founder of H. Wilson & Co. Pottery. Ken Smith donated the piece to the Wilson Pottery Foundation, of which King Harper is president, and the foundation presented the pottery jug to the museum.
Paul King Harper (left), president of the Wilson Pottery Foundation board, receives a donation from board member Ken Smith while the pair stand before the foundation's table at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston's Bayou Bend Museum.
Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette
While out bargain hunting for great finds in Lytle, an avid antique Texas stone collector came across a rare find and bought it at a bargain price.
After verifying that the pottery jug was attributable to historic pottery makers of this area, his excitement increased, said Ken Smith, stoneware collector and member of the Wilson Pottery Foundation’s board of directors.
