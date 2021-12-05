If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
A third grader selects the cookie of his choice from what Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Wallace was offering during the first Cookies with Cops on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at Jefferson Elementary School.
Seguin ISD Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez checks out a student’s Cop Card collection during the Cookies with Cops event during the first Cookies with Cops on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at Jefferson Elementary School.
Seguin Police Officer Gus Jimenez talks about his Cop Card with a couple of students during the first Cookies with Cops on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at Jefferson Elementary School.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Seguin Police Sgt. Kado Cato visits with third graders while they eat lunch during the first Cookies with Cops on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at Jefferson Elementary School.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Seguin Police Crime Victims Liaison Renee Billings discusses cookie options with a third grader during the first Cookies with Cops on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at Jefferson Elementary School.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Seguin Police Assistance Chief Rusty Suarez gives a Jefferson Elementary third grader a thumbs up during the first Cookies with Cops on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at Jefferson Elementary School.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Seguin Police Evidence/Forensic Supervisor Sarah Wilson talks with a student about his cop cards during the first Cookies with Cops on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at Jefferson Elementary School.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Seguin Police Lt. Mike McCann serves ups cookies to fourth graders during the first Cookies with Cops on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at Jefferson Elementary School.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
A Jefferson Elementary student shows off her collection of Cop cards during the first Cookies with Cops on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at Jefferson Elementary School.
