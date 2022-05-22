If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Navarro staff will get a bump in pay after the board of trustees voted a 5% increase on Monday during the regular meeting.
The measure calls for a $2,700 increase in the salary schedule for all teachers, a 5% increase at midpoint for each salary group, as well as increasing the paraprofessional staff hours from 7.5 to 8 hours a day and guaranteeing a minimum five hours per day for transportation employees.
