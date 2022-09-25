If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Young Marines Lance Cpl. Lorelei Herrod, seen here in a 2021 photo tying red ribbons at Central Park in Seguin, will be taking a trip with her unit commander to the Pentagon to accept the Fulcrum Shield Award for her unit.
Guadalupe Valley Young Marines Unit Commander Dina Dillon poses with a proclamation signed by Guadalupe County Commissioners Court as the court members look on in support of efforts put forth by Dillon’s unit in the area of drug awareness.
Guadalupe Valley Young Marines Staff Sgt. Ryan Bennett (left), Lance Cpl. Lorelei Herrod (center) and Lance Cpl. Kalynn Bennett tie red ribbons for Red Ribbon Week.
The city of Seguin light up a water tower red at the request of the Guadalupe Valley Young Marines’ in 2021 for Red Ribbon Week.
Members of the Guadalupe Valley Young Marines pose with local military service organization members, many of whom help the unit with its drug awareness activities.
Guadalupe Valley Young Marines Unit Commander Dina Dillon poses with a proclamation signed by Guadalupe County Commissioners Court as the court members look on in support of efforts put forth by Dillon’s unit in the area of drug awareness.
A local youth military group recently stood at attention upon learning it is one of the best at what it does in the world.
Guadalupe Valley Young Marines received word this month that its unit is the United States Department of Defense’s 2022 winner of the Fulcrum Shield Award for Excellence in Youth Anti-Drug Programs, said Unit Commander Dina Dillon.
