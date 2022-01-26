A Steel High School student is in police custody after school staff found the student in possession of an unloaded handgun with a trigger lock on it on school grounds Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD in a news release reported no injuries.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

