Aubry Wells and Amy Styles were both visibly surprised when their names were announced as the best of the best for Seguin ISD.

During a special recognition ceremony on Thursday in the Seguin Performing Arts Center, Styles was named the Elementary Teacher of the Year, while Wells was announced as Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .

