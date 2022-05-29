If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
McQueeney Elementary First Grade Teacher Amy Styles is recognized as the Seguin ISD Primary Teacher of the Year, while Briesemeister Middle School AVID Teacher Aubrie Wells is honored as the Secondary Teacher of the Year.
Seguin ISD recognizes the campus named Teachers of the Year during a special ceremony on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in the Seguin High School Preforming Arts Center.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
