If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
A crowd of family, friends, co-workers and students watch as Kaylee Copeland, 6, helps water the tree planted in honor of her mother, former Seguin High School chemistry teacher, Kimberly Copeland at Seguin High School.
Doug Copeland covers the rootball of a tree he, family and friends planted on June 11, 2022 at Seguin High School in memory of former Seguin High School chemistry teacher and his wife, Kimberly Copeland, who died from cancer in March.
Kaylee Copeland, 6, helps water the tree planted in honor of her mom, Kimberly Copeland at Seguin High School.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Kaylee Copeland, 6, helps dig a hole to plant a tree on June 11, 2022 in memory of her mother, former Seguin High School chemistry teacher Kimberly Copeland, who died in March from cancer.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
A crowd of family, friends, co-workers and students watch as Kaylee Copeland, 6, helps water the tree planted in honor of her mother, former Seguin High School chemistry teacher, Kimberly Copeland at Seguin High School.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Kaylee Copeland, 6, helps dig a hole to plant a tree on June 11, 2022 in memory of her mother, former Seguin High School chemistry teacher Kimberly Copeland, who died in March from cancer.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Kaylee Copeland, 6, helps dig a hole to plant a tree on June 11, 2022 in memory of her mother, former Seguin High School chemistry teacher Kimberly Copeland, who died in March from cancer.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Seguin High School alumn Beckett Legore helps dig the hole for tree to be planted in honor of his former science teacher Kimberly Copeland.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Family, friends and students of Seguin High School chemistry teacher Kimberly Copeland cover the rootball of a tree they planted in her memory on June 11, 2022 at Seguin High School.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Doug Copeland covers the rootball of a tree he, family and friends planted on June 11, 2022 at Seguin High School in memory of former Seguin High School chemistry teacher and his wife, Kimberly Copeland, who died from cancer in March.
With her dad leading the way, 6-year-old Kaylee Copeland picked out the perfect spot on the Seguin High School campus to plant a tree in her mother’s memory.
Kimberly Copeland, Kaylee’s mother, was a Seguin High School chemistry teacher before she died from cancer in March. Kimberly was diagnosed with cancer a week before Christmas in 2021 and died just a few months later, her widower Doug Copeland said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.