With her dad leading the way, 6-year-old Kaylee Copeland picked out the perfect spot on the Seguin High School campus to plant a tree in her mother’s memory.

Kimberly Copeland, Kaylee’s mother, was a Seguin High School chemistry teacher before she died from cancer in March. Kimberly was diagnosed with cancer a week before Christmas in 2021 and died just a few months later, her widower Doug Copeland said.

Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.