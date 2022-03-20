If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Seguin Police Officer Dana Means practices a take Brazilian Jiu Jitsu take down move on Seguin Police Assistant Chief Rusty Suarez while Detective Jonathan Gonzales and the crew from Pink Goose Media watch prior to filming scenes for a commercial on Thursday, March 17, 2022 in the Seguin Police Department.
A crew from Pink Goose Media films as Seguin Police Detective Jonathan Gonzales, Officer Dana Means and Assistant Police Chief Rusty Suarez practice Brazilian Jiu Jitsu moves on Thursday, March 17, 2022 for a recruiting video.
Seguin Police Officer Dana Means practices a take down move while a crew from Pink Goose Media films on Thursday, March 17, 2022 for a recruiting video commissioned by the Texas Police Chief's Association.
Seguin Police Officer Dana Means practices a take Brazilian Jiu Jitsu take down move on Seguin Police Assistant Chief Rusty Suarez while Detective Jonathan Gonzales and the crew from Pink Goose Media watch prior to filming scenes for a commercial on Thursday, March 17, 2022 in the Seguin Police Department.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
A crew from Pink Goose Media films as Seguin Police Detective Jonathan Gonzales, Officer Dana Means and Assistant Police Chief Rusty Suarez practice Brazilian Jiu Jitsu moves on Thursday, March 17, 2022 for a recruiting video.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols watches as a crew from Pink Goose Media films a trio of officers practicing Brazilian Jiu Jitsu moves on Thursday, March 17, 2022 in the Seguin Police Department.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Seguin Police Officer Dana Means practices a take down move while a crew from Pink Goose Media films on Thursday, March 17, 2022 for a recruiting video commissioned by the Texas Police Chief's Association.
The Seguin Police Department and parts of the city of Seguin turned into a set for a film crew set on making a commercial focused on police work.
The Texas Police Chief’s Association commissioned Pink Goose Media to create a recruiting video for the state’s law enforcement agencies to use to generate more interest in the field, Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.