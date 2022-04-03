Visiting the final resting place of Seguin’s namesake got a bit easier recently with the help of several groups.

On Tuesday, the Seguin Parks and Recreation Department, Seguin Chamber of Commerce and the Daughters of the Republic of Texas Alamo Mission and Abishai Mercer Dickson — Seguin chapters used a community ceremony to unveil upgrades at Juan Seguin’s burial site in town.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

