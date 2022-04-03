If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Community members involved with the project and descendants of Juan Seguin unveil new educational signs in English and Spanish prodining information about the city's namesake at his burial site Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Seguin.
In a reenactment, Andy Anderson portrays Juan Seguin delivering a proclamation to Mayor Donna Dodgen on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, during a ceremony unveiling educational signs at Juan Seguin's burial site in Seguin.
Andy Anderson (left) portrays Juan Seguin in a reenactment with members of the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Mounted Posse delivering a proclamation to be read during dedication of new signs at the Juan Seguini burial site Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Seguin.
Daughters of the Republic of Texas unveil three new medalions honoring Juan Seguin as a defender, citizen and veteran of the Republic of Texas during a ceremony Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at his burial site in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Albert Seguin Gonzales speaks to community members gathered for the unveiling of signage at his great-great-great grandfather Juan Seguin's burial site Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
A musical trio sings a poem written about Juan Seguin during a ceremony honoring the city's namesake with educational signs at his burial site Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
A new sign printed in English and Spanish unveiled Tuesday, March 29, 2022, offers information on the life of Juan Seguin adjacent to his burial site in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
An acknowledgement plaque recognizes contributors to improvements made around the Juan Seguin burial site Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Seguin.
Visiting the final resting place of Seguin’s namesake got a bit easier recently with the help of several groups.
On Tuesday, the Seguin Parks and Recreation Department, Seguin Chamber of Commerce and the Daughters of the Republic of Texas Alamo Mission and Abishai Mercer Dickson — Seguin chapters used a community ceremony to unveil upgrades at Juan Seguin’s burial site in town.
