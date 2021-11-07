If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
An aerial shot shows the level of Lake Placid on Oct. 18 just two days after a spill gate failed following a flood event. After two weeks of inspecting the dam, GBRA says the dam is unsafe to repair and will leave the gates down until the dam is replaced.
Photo courtesy of Brandon Allen - Special to the Seguin Gazette
A local attorney involved in litigation against the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority recently called foul after the authority claimed failure at another of its area dam spill gates. The opposing counsel says the allegations are “nonsense.”
J. Douglas Sutter, who continues to represent lakefront property owners in a suit he is appealing to the Texas Supreme Court, said GBRA is playing dirty in the fight for the six lakes, four of which have all but emptied in recent years and weeks.
If only we could turn the clock back to the time the GBRA was created!
