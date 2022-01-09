Seguin residents will soon have the opportunity to see what it’s like reacting to situations the way police officers do.

Seguin City Council recently approved expenditure of more than $110,000 for the city’s police department to buy use-of-force simulator equipment. Police Chief Terry Nichols pledged that not only will his officers get to train on the virtual-reality-infused software but community members will have the opportunity to use it, too. Together, the experiences should make for a better policing service and a better understanding between the department and the community it serves, Nichols said.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

