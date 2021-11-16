If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Seguin ISD’s superintendent was among those listed by an El Paso news outlet as a top-four candidate in El Paso ISD’s superintendent search.
On Thursday, KTSM — an El Paso-based news station — announced Matthew Gutierrez reportedly was among four candidates slated for a second interview on Monday. The news organization did not identify how it obtained the information.
