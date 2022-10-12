If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Members of the Seguin Fire Department pose for a photo with Stephanie Dean, wife of fallen Seguin Firefighter Roger Dean III in front of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial after a memorial service on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Emmitsburg, Maryland honoring 148 firefighters who diead in the line of duty. Roger Dean III was among those honored on Sunday. “The emotions that were brought it, was almost like losing him all over again,” Seguin Fire Chief Dale Skinner said. Pictured are (from left) Seguin Fire Department Assistant Chief Garrick Herbert, Lt. Ryan Hale, Chief Dale Skinner, Stephanie Dean, Lt. Joe Blahnik, Firefighter Sam Sanchez, Capt. Kade Zunker, Lt. Kurtis Kernan, Firefighter Edward Reid and Firefighter Arnulfo Banda.
A Seguin Fire Department challenge coin is placed on the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial next to fallen Seguin Fire Firefighter Roger Dean III's name. Dean was among the 148 American firefighters honored at the annual memorial service held on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette
