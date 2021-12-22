No. 12. HBO Max turns Seguin into set to film scenes for limited series

If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Signs placed at the entraces of the Seguin ISD Central Office and Arlens off of Kingsbury Street close off parking as the grocery store and parking lot are turned into a set on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 for the HBO Max limited series "Love & Death."
The saying goes “The whole world is a stage,” and that was proven as streets and landmarks in Seguin took center stage for production of a limited television series for the video streaming platform HBO Max.
Superstar Nicole Kidman’s production company Blossom Films strategically chose areas of the city to shoot scenes for “Love and Death,” starring Elizabeth Olsen. Olsen’s star has continued to rise as she portrayed comic-book character Wanda Maximoff aka the Scarlet Witch in Disney Studios’ wildly popular Marvel Cinematic Universe.
